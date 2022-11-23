Advertisement
News

Radio Kerry journalist nominated for road safety award

Nov 23, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry journalist nominated for road safety award Radio Kerry journalist nominated for road safety award
Share this article

A Radio Kerry journalist has been nominated for his work in promoting safety on our roads.

Mark Lynch has received a nomination in this year’s Road Safety Authority awards.

The RSA’s Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards recognises individuals, schools, businesses and community groups who strive to make the nation’s roads safer.

Advertisement

Mark has been shortlisted in the Gay Byrne Media Award category.

He was nominated for an interview with Andrea Browne whose sister Kerrie died in a crash in 2019.

Andrea gave the interview to order to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while tired, with a focus on driving after completing shift or night work.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus