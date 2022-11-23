Radio Kerry journalist nominated for road safety award

A Radio Kerry journalist has been nominated for his work in promoting safety on our roads.

Mark Lynch has received a nomination in this year’s Road Safety Authority awards.

The RSA’s Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards recognises individuals, schools, businesses and community groups who strive to make the nation’s roads safer.

Advertisement

Mark has been shortlisted in the Gay Byrne Media Award category.

He was nominated for an interview with Andrea Browne whose sister Kerrie died in a crash in 2019.

Andrea gave the interview to order to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while tired, with a focus on driving after completing shift or night work.