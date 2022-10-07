Radio Kerry in the running for five IMRO Radio Awards tonight

Radio Kerry is in the running for five IMRO Radio Awards.

Dubbed the Oscars of the radio industry, the ceremony at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny recognises the best in Irish radio broadcasting.

Radio Kerry has this year been nominated in five categories at the IMRO Radio Awards.

Advertisement

The Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill, has been shortlisted in two categories; the Magazine Programme and the Specialist Speech programme category.

The Magazine Programme entry involved women from the NEWKD Moving On project, while the Specialist Speech entry was from Radio Kerry's Speak Up series, and was produced and co-hosted by participants from Kerry Social Farming.

Ian O’Connell is among the nominees for the Gay Byrne Newcomer of the Year for his weekly show Stand Out.

Advertisement

Caint Chiarraí le Amy Ní Riada is shortlisted in the Craoltóireacht le Gaeilge category.

The Music Tree, hosted by JJ O’Shea, is nominated for Specialist Music programme.

The black-tie awards ceremony takes place tonight in Lyrath Estate Hotel Kilkenny.