Radio Kerry honoured at IMRO Radio Awards

Oct 7, 2023 11:56 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry honoured at IMRO Radio Awards
Radio Kerry has won four gold awards, three silver and one bronze at this years IMRO Radio Awards held in Kilkenny last night.

The awards celebrate excellence in radio.

One gold was for Short Feature - Heritage Hunters, a series with Kerry County Museum and national schools in Kerry by Elaine Kinsella, Niamh Daly and Alan Finn.

There was also a gold award for Tim Moynihan in the Local/Regional Sports Broadcaster of the Year, David Nelligan in the Gay Byrne Newcomer of the Year and JJ O'Shea in Specialist Music Programme.

The silver awards were for Local Station of the Year, Short Feature For David Nelligan for The Day the Box was seen by Jackie Browne and JJ O'Shea for specialist Music Broadcaster.

Radio Kerry Weekend Sports Programme won bronze in Local/Regional Sport Programme.

Radio Kerry had a total of 11 nomination for this years awards.

