Radio Kerry and Fexco launch search for Kerry Heroes of 2022

Radio Kerry and Fexco have launched the search for the Kerry Heroes of 2022.

These people, individuals and groups, have shown outstanding community spirit, courage, vision and leadership and make us proud to be from Kerry.

Nominations of no more than 500 words can be emailed to email [email protected] or posted to Kerry Heroes, Kerry Today, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee; if possible include an image of the person you're nominating.

The closing date for submissions is midday on Thursday, December 15th.

The winners will be announced on Kerry Today on December 22nd and will receive a specially commissioned piece sponsored by Louis Mulcahy Pottery.