Kerry TD thinks Taoiseach Simon Harris won't call early general election

Jun 10, 2024 13:56 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD thinks Taoiseach Simon Harris won't call early general election
One Kerry TD thinks Taoiseach Simon Harris won't call an early general election before the end of this Dáil term next March.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae was reacting to Jackie, Johnny and Maura Healy Rae all topping their respective local election polls in Castleisland, Kenmare and Killarney.

Following the governing parties' success in the poll booth on Friday, speculation has grown that the Taoiseach will call an election in the near future.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae's doesn't think this will happen:

Despite the Healy Raes' success at the weekend, Deputy Michael Healy Rae says they won't be running a third candidate in the next general election:

