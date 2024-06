Johnny Healy Rae has responded to comments made by Minister Eamon Ryan in the lead up to local elections.

Ahead of a government visit to the Conor Pass, Eamon Ryan was reported as telling the Healy Raes the Kingdom would be going green.

Results from the election put Johnny, Maura and Jackie Healy Rae each topping the polls in their respective LEAs.

Advertisement

Speaking after his election in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area, Johnny Healy Rae had these words for Eamon Ryan.