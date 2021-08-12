Race which attracts thousands to Killarney cancelled for second year

A major adventure race which attracts thousands of people to Killarney has been cancelled for a second year.

Quest Killarney comprises several long-distance races involving running, cycling, and kayaking.

It’s organised by local company, Elite Events, which says it’s taken the decision due to restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

The company says the cancellation is a huge economic blow to Killarney, as the race attracts 4,000 people and brings an estimated €3 million to the local economy.