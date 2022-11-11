R115 airlifts person to UHK from vessel in Shannon Estuary

A person has been airlifted to hospital after Rescue 115, the rescue helicopter, was tasked to a vessel in the Shannon Estuary.

The R115 was tasked to a very large cargo vessel at sea just near the start of the Shannon Estuary south of Loop Head yesterday afternoon.

They say the tasking took place in very challenging weather, but was successfully completed and a person was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

Meanwhile, the coast guard and R115 are also assisting a search in Clare after a person was seen in the water last night.