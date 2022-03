A quilt depicting the Ukrainian colours has been created on Valentia Island, as a show of solidarity.

A group of 25 ladies are attending their annual quilting retreat in Valentia Island this week.

Ann Landers, who’s a member of the group, says they heard about Kerry’s Day of Support for Ukraine and decided they wanted to get involved.

She says the quilt will be on display to show their continued support with the people of Ukraine:

