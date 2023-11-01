Quiet Halloween across Kerry due to inclement weather

It was a quiet Halloween across Kerry last night.

It’s traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency service, but it’s thought the wet weather dampened celebrations in the county.

Kerry Fire Service dealt with a total of 11 Halloween related callouts last night.

In advance, it had urged people to be careful, warning of the dangers bonfires and fireworks can cause.

There aren’t figures available on the number of calls Kerry gardaí responded to, although stations across the county reported it was a quiet Halloween, due to the inclement weather.