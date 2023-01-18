Advertisement
Questions remain as to who boarded up house of South Kerry man found dead in Mallow

Jan 18, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Questions must be answered as to why a South Kerry man's body lay undiscovered in his home in Mallow for more than 20 years.

Tim O'Sullivan was born in 1939 in the Cahersiveen area, but had lived in London for many years.

He was last seen in his home in the North Cork town at around the start of the century; this is suggested by expiry dates on food found in his house.

Cork County Council says it didn't board up the front of his house, according to a statement given to the Irish Times southern correspondent Barry Roche.

 

