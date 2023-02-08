Advertisement
Puppy stolen from North Kerry reunited with her owner after 19 days

Feb 8, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Puppy stolen from North Kerry reunited with her owner after 19 days
A puppy, which was stolen from her home in Listowel, has been reunited with her owner after 19 days.

The long-haired terrier called Tilly was trained to use a radio collar and never left the property.

She was stolen from her home on January 19th; a man had been acting suspiciously in a car nearby the home in the days before Tilly was taken.

The North Kerry community rallied around to mount a search, which involved drones and a large social media campaign.

The dog’s owner, Catherine Quinlivan, received an anonymous phone call stating her pet was dead.

Gardaí were contacted and began an investigation.

Then, just three days later Tilly was returned to her home and to a delighted Catherine:

