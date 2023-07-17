Puck Fair shortening amount of time goat to spend on stand

Puck Fair has introduced changes to this year's event, including shortening the amount of time the goat will spend on a stand in the town.

The tradition usually sees the goat spend three days and nights in a cage in Killorglin.

This year the goat will be raised for a short period on the opening night on August 10th, and then return on the closing day of the fair.

Advertisement

Organisers say the decision was made as the role needs to evolve, while maintaining the festival traditions, with the welfare of the goat is of "utmost importance".

It follows controversy last year, when temperatures reached 26 degrees and the animal remained in the cage for a number of hours, before a vet decided it was too hot and it was released.