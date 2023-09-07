Advertisement
News

Public warned that only certain Kerry beaches will have lifeguards this weekend

Sep 7, 2023 17:20 By radiokerrynews
Public warned that only certain Kerry beaches will have lifeguards this weekend
Kerry County Council has raised one of Kerry’s 15 Blue Flags at the Ladies’ Beach in Ballybunion this week to coincide with lifeguards taking up their duties on the county’s beaches this weekend. Pictured were Noah Kiely Lifeguard from Ballybunion and Niall O’Sullivan KCC Lifeguard Safety officer Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Swimmers are being warned that only six of Kerry's beaches will have lifeguards on duty this weekend.

Despite soaring temperatures expected to continue, shortage of personnel means many of Kerry's favourite bathing spots will be without lifeguards.

There's a heat warning in place until Saturday morning and fine, sunny weather is expected for the coming days.

The numbers flocking to Kerry's beaches is expected to swell over the weekend.

However, seasoned swimmers are warning that sea conditions may be dangerous, after Hurricane Lee in the US resulted in swells in the sea off the west coast of Ireland.

Stronger than usual rip currents have also been reported off many Kerry beaches in recent months.

Kerry County Council confirmed today that lifeguards will be on duty on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, but only at six of the county's Blue Flag beaches, namely Rossbeigh, Inch, Banna, Ballyheigue,  and Ballybunion north and south.

They'll be on duty from 11am to 7pm.

Other beaches will not be covered by lifeguards due to personnel and rostering arrangements.

The council has warned the public to stay safe in the water, park properly and keep their dogs under control if visiting any Kerry beach over the weekend.

Lifeguard cover on the six beaches mentioned, will end for the 2023 season after Sunday.

 

