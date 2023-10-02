Public urged to make submissions to town centre first masterplan for mid-Kerry town

People in and from Milltown are being urged to make submissions to a masterplan for the mid-Kerry town.

It was one of 26 locations nationwide to benefit from the Government's Town Centre First policy to regenerate communities – with €100,000 allocated to create the plan.

Public submissions for the pre-draft public consultation close at 5pm today.

However, Kerry County Council says there will be further opportunities to engage and make submissions over the course of the masterplan preparation.

Local councillor Michael O'Shea is encouraging everyone with links to Milltown to make submissions to the plan – which will address many areas, including dereliction.

Details of how to make a submission to the Milltown Masterplan under the Government's Town Centre First policy can be found here.

A link to the Milltown Town Centre First Masterplan Survey can be found here.