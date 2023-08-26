Public urged to have their say on development of new Kerry Arts Strategy

Members of the public are being urged to have their say on the development of the new Kerry Arts Strategy.

This will cover the period 2023 to 2033, and is looking to grow supports and developments for the arts in the county.

Kerry County Council Arts Office is holding one to one meetings in libraries throughout the county.

Advertisement

People interested in arranging a meeting are invited to contact the council on [email protected] or on 066-7183541.

The dates and locations of the meetings are as follows;

Wednesday 30th August: 2:30 – 4.00 pm - Cahersiveen Library

Advertisement

Wednesday 30th August: 2:00 – 3:30pm - Kenmare Library

Thursday 31th August: 2:00 – 3:30pm - Killorglin Library & Dingle Library

Wednesday 6th September: 2:00 – 3:30pm - Killarney Library

Advertisement

Thursday 7th September: 2:00 – 3:30pm - Tralee Library

Wednesday 13th September: 2:00 – 3:30pm - Listowel Library