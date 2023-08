From midnight, people will be able to have their say on the new draft local area plan for the Kenmare Municipal District.

The Kerry County Council plan will be published on the local authority's website.

Public submissions may be made from tomorrow until October 13th.

It’s proposed the contents of the draft document will replace existing local area plans for West Iveragh, Killorglin, Kenmare, Cahersiveen, Waterville and Sneem.