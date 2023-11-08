Public meeting taking place this evening about proposal to locate 70 asylum seekers in Killarney

A non-political, public meeting will take place this evening about the proposal to locate 70 asylum seekers in Killarney.

The Department of Integration proposed locating 70 male international protection applicants at the Harmony Inn on Muckross Road, but this has been criticised by local politicians and the local authority.

Today’s meeting of the Killarney Municipal District heard the meeting has been organised by Muckross Road residents who are concerned with the proposal.

Advertisement

Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District, Cllr Brendan Cronin, also updated elected members on the meeting which took place between local representatives and the Integration Minister on Monday.

Cllr Cronin said the representatives at the meeting, which also included Kerry’s five TDs, senators, CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell, and Mayor of Kerry Jim Finucane, outlined the situation as they see it on the ground.

He said the concerns raised with Minister Roderic O’Gorman related to GP accessibility, education, and the knock-on effect this is having on tourism, small shops, and businesses.

Advertisement

Cllr Cronin added that Minister O’Gorman told the local representatives he would take away their concerns, and would discuss the GP aspect with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the HSE.

He said that one phrase Minister O’Gorman stressed to them, is that there are no magic wands, and in response to a question from Cllr John O’Donoghue, said there was no indication whether this was a short-term or long-term plan.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae told the MD meeting that a public meeting has been organised for residents this evening.

Advertisement

Fellow Independent Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan, said it was confirmed to him that this proposal for the Muckross Road was a 12-month contract.

He added this evening’s meeting is at 7:30 at the Old Weir Lodge on Muckross Road, and is totally non-political, just organised by residents.

Cllr O’Callaghan said the proposal includes putting four people into some rooms which aren’t big enough for two people.

Advertisement

He stressed that it’s important the issue isn’t sabotaged by anyone with racial tones, who are just bringing their own agenda and don’t care about the services for the people of the town.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher added the proposal was disappointing and not appropriate.