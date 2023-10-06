Public invited to help create map on memories and future of Kilcummin bog

Members of the public are being invited to help create a map highlighting the past, present and future of Kilcummin bog.

Kerry artists Zoe Uí Fhaoláin Green and Emer Fallon are inviting people to join them in the Kilcummin Recreational Hall on Saturday (October 7th) from 12.30pm to 3.30pm to help create this map.

Wetlands expert Thomas Canavan will address the crowd on Saturday.

People are being urged to attend on Saturday and pick up a brush to add their own memories or vision to the piece, which will be featured as an exhibition in Kilcummin Recreational Hall on October 14th.

It’s part of the Pride in our Peatlands project funded by Kerry County Council with a Creative Ireland grant.