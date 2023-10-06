Advertisement
News

Public invited to help create map on memories and future of Kilcummin bog

Oct 6, 2023 09:25 By radiokerrynews
Public invited to help create map on memories and future of Kilcummin bog
The work of young artist Aoife NicGabhann, which features in Windows On Our Lives, a Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership video slideshow.
Share this article

Members of the public are being invited to help create a map highlighting the past, present and future of Kilcummin bog.

Kerry artists Zoe Uí Fhaoláin Green and Emer Fallon are inviting people to join them in the Kilcummin Recreational Hall on Saturday (October 7th) from 12.30pm to 3.30pm to help create this map.

Wetlands expert Thomas Canavan will address the crowd on Saturday.

Advertisement

People are being urged to attend on Saturday and pick up a brush to add their own memories or vision to the piece, which will be featured as an exhibition in Kilcummin Recreational Hall on October 14th.

It’s part of the Pride in our Peatlands project funded by Kerry County Council with a Creative Ireland grant.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council working to finalise land acquisition to extend mid-Kerry burial ground
Advertisement
Number of planning investigation cases in Kerry dismissed for being trivial or without foundation
Scammers charging thousands of euro for poor quality tarmac works in North Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Council working to finalise land acquisition to extend mid-Kerry burial ground
Number of planning investigation cases in Kerry dismissed for being trivial or without foundation
Home tie for Kingdom tonight
Liverpool preserve 100% record
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus