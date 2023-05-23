Meeting to discuss memorial in honour of man who brought Cadbury to Rathmore

The public are being invited to attend a meeting in Rathmore tonight to discuss organising a memorial for Dick Godsil.

Mr Godsil was one of the founding fathers of the Irish dairy Industry but was most associated with establishing the Fry-Cadbury factories in Rathmore and Dublin.

The businessman from Boherbue in North Cork brought Cadbury to the community in 1948; the company recently marked its 75th anniversary.

Mr Godsil passed away in 1999 at the age of 87.

John O'Neill is one of the organisers of the meeting, he is appealing especially to current and former Cadbury employees to attend.

The meeting takes place this evening at 8pm, in Rathmore Community Centre.