Public consultation underway for Killarney street performers draft bye laws  

A public consultation is underway in relation to street performers bye laws in Killarney.

Killarney Municipal District propose to make bye laws for the purpose of regulating and controlling street performers in the town.

These would also provide for the imposition of fixed payments in accordance with the Local Government Act 2001.

Copies of the draft bye laws are available for inspection at the Killarney MD offices, Town Hall, Main Street, Killarney, and on Kerrycoco.ie until January 12th.

The deadline for submissions is Friday January 20th, and can be made to Killarney MD ([email protected]) online or in writing.