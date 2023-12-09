Public consultation to begin on proposed greenway linking Tralee and Listowel

Members of the public will get to have their say on plans to develop a new greenway linking Tralee to Listowel.

The plans will go on public display next week (December 12th).

Two public information sessions will also take place and the project team will be there to discuss it with people and outline what the next steps will be.

Kerry County Council, in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, is developing this new amenity, which will add to the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways network.

It’s expected this proposed Tralee to Listowel greenway will connect to the Tralee to Fenit and the Listowel to Abbeyfeale greenways.

The team heading up the project will hold public meetings in the Listowel Arms Hotel on Tuesday December 12th and in Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee on Wednesday December 13th from 3pm to 8pm on both days.

An online consultation portal will open on December 12th and run until the end of January.

Senior engineer with Kerry County Council, Paul Curry, says the initial phase of the project aims to examine the area within which the greenway would be developed.

He says they’re inviting members of the public to offer their views in relation to the study area, identifying any potential opportunities or constraints, key features and attractions in the area and any issues of relevance to the project.

Mr Curry says this information will inform the development of route options and the further development of the greenway.

Copies of the public consultation brochure, questionnaire and study area drawings will also be on display in:

Tralee Municipal District, Prince’s Quay, Tralee.

Listowel Municipal District, Arás an Phiarsaigh, Charles St., Listowel.

Roads and Transportation, Room 115, County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee.

Kerry National Road Design Office, The Island Centre, Castleisland, Co. Kerry.