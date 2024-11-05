Advertisement
Public consultation on N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass to run for four weeks

Nov 5, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Public consultation on N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass to run for four weeks
Public consultation on the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass will remain open over a four-week period.

The public will have the chance to have their say on the preferred transport solutions from next Monday (November 11th) up until December 6th.

Kerry County Council, in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), is developing the N22 Farranfore to Killarney project to deliver a sustainable solution for transportation problems along the route.

The council says this project involves the examination of feasible transport solutions including active travel, public transport, and road-based options.

The public is being encouraged to provide feedback and submissions during the public consultation period; these will be considered by the project team before a preferred option (or preferred route transport solution) is finalised.

Kerry County Council will host two in-person public consultation evenings at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney on November 11th from 2pm to 8pm and November 12th from 10am to 8pm.

These events are open to all members of the public and members of the project team and Kerry County Council will be in attendance to assist with any queries.

The public consultation period will run from November 11th to December 6th and all submissions must be made before 4pm on December 6th.

More information will be published on the project website.

