Public’s views to be sought on N22 Killarney to Farranfore route at open days

Two open days will be held next month to get the public’s views on the emerging preferred route for the N22 Killarney to Farranfore bypass.

Kerry County Council is working in association with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to develop the bypass project.

It says this new route will deliver a sustainable solution to existing transport issues.

In 2003, a route corridor was identified but the project was suspended due to the economic crash.

In 2019 Kerry County Council, in consultation with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, recommenced a review of the scheme to consider and assess all options which could improve the transport connectivity between Farranfore and Killarney and onwards to Tralee and Cork.

In 2021, four potential routes for the bypass were announced, but the final design hasn’t yet been agreed.

Kerry County Council says following on from the previous public consultation and the completion of the stage 2 option selection process, the emerging preferred transport solution has been identified in accordance with TII’s project management guidelines.

A second public consultation period will run for four weeks from November 11th to the December 6th and Kerry County Council is seeking feedback on the emerging preferred transport solution.

Senior engineer with Kerry County Council, Frank Hartnett says a 400 metre wide corridor will be on display at these open days and feedback will be sought from the public.

He says these views will be taken on board and a final and detailed design will take place from within this corridor; he says this will help establish a map and consultation will then take place with landowners along the route.

Mr Hartnett says this is the standard procedure to develop road schemes.

Times for the open days have yet to be announced.