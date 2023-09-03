Public consultation launched for proposed works at protected structure in South Kerry

Kerry County Council has launched a public consultation in relation to proposed works at a protected building in South Kerry.

Members of the public are invited to make submission and observations on dealing with proper planning and sustainable development of the Carnegie Building in Cahersiveen.

The building is a Protected Structure under the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028.

The proposed works at the Carnegie Building in Cahersiveen, include the demolition of the existing two storey flat roof section at the rear of the building and demolition of existing public toilets.

The plans list a revision to the internal layout with relocated entrance onto Bridge Street and a new entrance to the external courtyard.

Proposed construction of a two storey extension, including a canteen, tourist office, meeting rooms, toilets and a lift are also included in the plans.

Upgrade and conservation works to the existing building, including a community or performance space; and upgrade of mechanical, electrical, fire and associated services are also proposed.

Plans for the works are available for inspection until October the 4th at Kerry County Council’s Cahersiveen Area office, the Courthouse, Cahersiveen; Cahersiveen Library; at Kerry County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee; and on Kerrycoco.ie.

Submissions can be made until 4pm on October 4th and can be made to the council online to [email protected] or in writing to Administrative Officer, Capital Development Unit, Kerry County Council, Killarney Municipal District, Office, Town Hall, Killarney, Co. Kerry, V93KH5V

More information can be found here - https://www.kerrycoco.ie/part-8-public-notice-conservation-renovation-and-extension-of-the-carnegie-building-at-cahersiveen/