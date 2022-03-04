Psychotherapist says increase in Kerry children with anxieties relating to the war in Ukraine

A psychotherapist has said there has been an increase in children and young people in Kerry presenting with anxieties relating to the war in Ukraine.

Stella O’Malley says young people have had to deal with three crises in a row including climate change, Covid-19 and now the Russia-Ukraine war.

She says the number of young patients presenting with anxious symptoms is higher than ever and that children have a lot of questions about the potential spreading of the Russian invasion across Europe.

These children in Kilmurry National School explain how they've been feeling in relation to recent events and are encouraging people to donate.