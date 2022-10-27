Advertisement
News

Provisions being made to house more refugees at Ballymullen Barracks

Oct 27, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Provisions being made to house more refugees at Ballymullen Barracks Provisions being made to house more refugees at Ballymullen Barracks
Share this article

Kerry County Council is working with the Department of Defence, to develop further suitable accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in Tralee.

That’s according to Independent councillor for the Tralee Municipal District, Sam Locke.

Councillor Locke says there are currently 60 refugees staying in Ballymullen Barracks, with provisions being made to accommodate more.

Advertisement

Figures in the Irish Examiner - from the Department of Integration- show that 378 property pledges have been received by  Kerry County Council, to house Ukrainian refugees.

54 properties inspections have been carried out, with 44 houses being used to date.

Councillor Locke has praised the response and generosity of the people of Tralee in supporting refugees.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus