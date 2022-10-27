Provisions being made to house more refugees at Ballymullen Barracks

Kerry County Council is working with the Department of Defence, to develop further suitable accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in Tralee.

That’s according to Independent councillor for the Tralee Municipal District, Sam Locke.

Councillor Locke says there are currently 60 refugees staying in Ballymullen Barracks, with provisions being made to accommodate more.

Figures in the Irish Examiner - from the Department of Integration- show that 378 property pledges have been received by Kerry County Council, to house Ukrainian refugees.

54 properties inspections have been carried out, with 44 houses being used to date.

Councillor Locke has praised the response and generosity of the people of Tralee in supporting refugees.