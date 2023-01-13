Advertisement
News

Prosecutor in trial of Seán Binder reportedly proposes to annul charges

Jan 13, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrynews
Prosecutor in trial of Seán Binder reportedly proposes to annul charges Prosecutor in trial of Seán Binder reportedly proposes to annul charges
Share this article

The prosecutor in the trial of Kerry humanitarian worker Seán Binder in Greece has reportedly proposed an annulment of the charges.

 

He’s appeared in court in Lesbos this morning facing misdemeanour charges, which he was arrested for in 2018 along with 23 other migrant rescue volunteers.

Advertisement

 

Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who’s with Mr Binder in court, says the prosecutor has proposed the annulment because of a lack of translation in the indictment.

 

Advertisement

An annulment would likely mean his misdemeanour charges would run past the statute of limitations at the end of February.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus