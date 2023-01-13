Prosecutor in trial of Seán Binder reportedly proposes to annul charges

The prosecutor in the trial of Kerry humanitarian worker Seán Binder in Greece has reportedly proposed an annulment of the charges.

He’s appeared in court in Lesbos this morning facing misdemeanour charges, which he was arrested for in 2018 along with 23 other migrant rescue volunteers.

Advertisement

Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who’s with Mr Binder in court, says the prosecutor has proposed the annulment because of a lack of translation in the indictment.

Advertisement

An annulment would likely mean his misdemeanour charges would run past the statute of limitations at the end of February.