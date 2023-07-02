Advertisement
Proposed temporary road closure in Mid Kerry

Jul 2, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Proposed temporary road closure in Mid Kerry
Kerry County Council is proposing to close a road to facilitate the installation of a new watermain.

It's proposing to close the L-8005 Boolteens village to Farnes Upper Cross, Castlemaine.

This closure would be in place from 8:30am to 5:30pm from July 17th to August 25th, excluding weekends.

Alternative routes will be clearly signposted via the R561 Booleens and the L-12197 Farnes, Castlemaine.

Access will be provided for emergency services and residents.

Objections can be made before 4pm on July 3rd.

Any objections should be lodged in writing, marked 'Road Closure' with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected]

