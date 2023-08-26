Proposed temporary road closure in Mid Kerry

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a road to facilitate the installation of a new watermain.

It's proposing to close the L-11012 Dromkerry/ Gortacollopa Road, Fossa.

This closure would be in place from 8am Monday September 18th to 6pm Friday October 6th, both dates inclusive.

Advertisement

Alternative routes will be clearly signposted and access will be provided for emergency services and residents.

Objections can be made before 4pm Monday, August 28th and details of how to do so can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

Any objections should be lodged in writing, marked 'Road Closure' with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected].

Advertisement

Traffic travelling from the N72:

Continue on the N72 towards Fossa. At the N72/ R563 junction, turn left onto R563 towards Milltown. Continue towards Dromkerry L-11012.

Traffic travelling to the N72:

Advertisement

Continue on the R563 towards Fossa. At the T-junction, turn right onto N72 towards Kilorglin. Continue to L-11012 junction, Gortacollopa.