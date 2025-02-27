Proposed change to the Kerry County Development Plan

Kerry County Council have proposed a change to the Kerry County Development Plan 2022 – 2028.

The Tralee Municipal District Settlements’ Plan will replace the Tralee Town Development and Tralee Municipal District Local Area Plans.

The Tralee Municipal District comprises of the town of Tralee, as well as villages of Ardfert, Fenit, Blennerville and The Spa.

The settlements’ plan will include a written statement and mapped objectives to provide a comprehensive local planning framework with clear policies and objectives including land use zoning.

The proposed plan will complete the planning framework for the area and complement the current National, Regional and County policies and objectives.

Submissions may be made during the period from Thursday 20th February until Friday 21st March 2025.

Copies of the Proposed Variation, together with the Tralee Local Transport Plan, Strategic Environmental Assessment Report, Habitats Directive Assessment Natura Impact Report and the Strategic Flood Risk Assessment Report may be inspected from Thursday 20th February until Friday 21st March 2025 at the following locations:

https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/

Tralee Public Library

Room 13, Planning Department, County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee

Members of the public and interest groups are invited to attend an open days which will be held at the following locations:

Tralee Library, Thursday 27th February 2025 from 4pm to 8pm

Ardfert Community Centre, Thursday 6th March 2025 from 4pm to 9pm

Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee, Thursday 13th March 2025 from 4pm to 9pm