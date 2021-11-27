Proposal to host a Christmas market in Castleisland

It's being proposed to host a Christmas market in Castleisland.

That's the recommendation of Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who spoke at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

He suggests the municipal district, in conjunction with Castleisland Chamber Alliance, should hold a Christmas market in the car park outside the library.

Councillor Healy-Rae says it could be a place for Kerry vendors to showcase their products and services.

However, he acknowledged that due to the current COVID-19 crisis, it may not suit this coming Christmas, but should be explored in future.