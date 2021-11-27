Advertisement
News

Proposal to host a Christmas market in Castleisland

Nov 27, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Proposal to host a Christmas market in Castleisland Proposal to host a Christmas market in Castleisland
Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

It's being proposed to host a Christmas market in Castleisland.

That's the recommendation of Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who spoke at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

He suggests the municipal district, in conjunction with Castleisland Chamber Alliance, should hold a Christmas market in the car park outside the library.

Advertisement

Councillor Healy-Rae says it could be a place for Kerry vendors to showcase their products and services.

However, he acknowledged that due to the current COVID-19 crisis, it may not suit this coming Christmas, but should be explored in future.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus