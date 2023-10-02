Property prices in Kerry have fallen during third quarter of 2023

Property prices in Kerry have fallen by €5000 during the third quarter of 2023.

That is according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report.

The MyHome.ie report showed that the median asking price for property in Kerry is now €240,000.

This is a €5000 rise compared with the same period, between July and September, last year.

The asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry fell by €500 to €198,500 during the quarter, a €1,500 rise on the third quarter of 2022.

A four-bed semi-detached house in Kerry stayed at a steady asking price of €245,000 during the quarter.

This price is a €10,000 increase on the same period of the previous year.

The median price of a two-bed apartment during the quarter was €222,500.

This is 14.10% price increase from the previous quarter, and a 28.99% increase on last year.

There were 372 properties for sale in Kerry at the end of Q3 2023. This is a decrease of 6% over the quarter.

Nationally, the survey reported a 4.1% rise in property asking prices .