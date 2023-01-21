Property price inflation decreases in Kerry

The rate of property prices inflation in Kerry is decreasing.

That's according to a property price survey by the Irish Independent.

Nationally, the rate of property price inflation has halved throughout Ireland in the last 12 months.

Increased building costs, interest rate hikes and the cost-of-living crisis contributed to cooling the market

Mark Keenan, property editor with the Irish Independent, says a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry costs two hundred and fifty thousand euro: