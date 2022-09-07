Properties searched by CAB in Kerry and Cork money laundering probe

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and gardaí have carried out searches in Kerry and Cork today as part of an operation targeting bogus tradesmen.

This morning's operation is part of an ongoing investigation that was initiated following a referral by a CAB profiler attached to Killarney garda station. The probe is aimed at individuals involved in the targeting of older people and the vulnerable on the pretence of carrying out home repairs and roofing work - both nationally and internationally.

Kerry gardaí and CAB officers conducted examinations of i1 residences and four professional searches. The search operation this morning resulted in the seizure of:

• Documentation

• Cash

• Two Rolex watches

• Files relating to the purchase of properties

• Details of bank accounts

• Designer footwear

CAB and Killarney gardaí were supported by the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Kerry Divisional search team, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

Gardaí say the operation marks a significant development in their investigation into money laundering and the proceeds of crime. They say the investigation into the source of funds used to acquire assets, including properties, remains ongoing.