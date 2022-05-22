Primary school students address Tralee councillors on climate concern

Students from Presentation Primary School Tralee are taking action against climate change.

A student-led climate action group, labelled Planet Power, comprises four primary school pupils.

Planet Power addressed elected members of Tralee Municipal District to outline their climate concerns and the importance of tackling the global issue locally.

They called on Kerry County Council to hold public education events, provide additional bins in Tralee and to prosecute individuals using public bins for household waste.

Planet Power is tackling the issue on the ground by arranging a series of litter pick-ups with local schools in Tralee giving them an opportunity to help the environment.

The primary school students believe more education around climate change will help people to live sustainably while also changing their attitude and behaviour.

The climate action group said it’s important to hold public events which’ll educate people on how to change their daily habits in relation to climate change.

Planet Power also outlined to council officals the danger food packaging poses to the environment.

Ger O’Brien from the Environmental department in Kerry County Council agreed with the students on limiting food packaging before it hits shops as it would be one less thing for people to dispose of.

Their teacher, who was also in attendance, praised the young students who are engaging in community activism by sending out promotional videos, organising litter-picks up and addressing children in other schools on climate change.

He said they’ve taken action in their role as children and members of the community and need further support to help reach their climate goal.