Primary care centre for South Kerry at early planning phase

A primary care centre for South Kerry is at the early planning phase of development.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

He says discussions regarding the centre have intensified recently.

Advertisement

Cllr Michael Cahill has been campaigning for a primary care centre for the Cahersiveen area for some time and just last month, he called on the HSE to intensify negotiations as a matter of urgency.

He’s now received correspondence from Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly to update him on the issue.

Cllr Cahill says Minister Donnelly has confirmed the primary care centre is at the early planning phase of development under the operational lease mechanism and that discussions between the HSE and a proposed developer have intensified in recent times and continue to do so.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor says the Minister for Health also confirmed that he, and the HSE, are keen to develop a facility in the region to meet the needs of the local people of Cahersiveen and the surrounding areas.

Cllr Michael Cahill says it’s a 4-hour round trip for a large number of the population living in the greater Iveragh area to attend the Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry.

He says this facility is long overdue and says local residents deserve to have this centre.