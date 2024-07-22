Advertisement
Priest thanks people of Templenoe and Sneem for helping after car crash

Jul 22, 2024 13:46 By radiokerrynews
A priest has thanked the people of Templenoe and Sneem for helping him when he got trapped in his car following a crash.

On Friday afternoon, Fr Martin Sheehan was travelling home to Castletownbere, having officiated at a funeral mass in Caherdaniel.

His car was involved in a crash near Templenoe, trapping him in his car.

Unable to reach his phone,  he started calling for help.

Local people from Templenoe heard his calls and called the ambulance

He suffered bruising, but was released from UHK the following day.

Fr Sheehan says he was panicked because he didn't think he'd ever get out of the car, and afraid no one would find him.

