Kerry bishop warns of 'less choice' of masses in diocese

Bishop Ray Browne has announced the annual changes to the appointment of clergy in the Catholic Diocese of Kerry.

With the retirement of parish priest Fr Denis O’Mahony, Abbeydorney parish will be served by Fr Jerry Keane, who is moving from Eyeries parish.

Fr John Kerin will replace Fr Keane as parish priest of Eyeries.

Following the transfer of Fr Kerin, the parish of Tousist will be served by the priests of the Kenmare Pastoral Area, with Fr. Niall Howard as Moderator.

Fr Martin Sheehan, parish priest of Adrigole is retiring, with the parish to be served by the priests of the Beara Pastoral Area, with Fr Noel Spring as Moderator.

In his statement, Bishop Browne says a result of the latest appointments, some people will have less choice of masses.

Bishop Browne notes that all priests in the diocese will take up additional responsibilities outside of their own parishes and within their pastoral area.

The pastoral changes come into effect from July the 19th.