Advertisement
News

Price of average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry increases to €305,000

Mar 25, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Price of average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry increases to €305,000
Share this article

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry has increased to €305,000.

That's according to the Real Estate Alliance's national survey, which is reporting a 0.8% rise in the last three months - up from €302,500.

The Average House Price Index also shows the average time taken to sell a property in Kerry is currently seven weeks.

Advertisement

65% of purchasers here were first-time buyers, with 10% of customers coming from outside the county.

The REA attributes 30% of sales in the county this quarter to landlords leaving the market.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Astellas Chief Manufacturing Officer expects Tralee plant to be fully up and running by 2028
Advertisement
RDI hub launches its digital community
Kerry TD says position on retirement has not changed
Advertisement

Recommended

RDI hub launches its digital community
Kerry TD says position on retirement has not changed
KSBGL Roll of Honour
O'Shea: Full focus on Switzerland
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus