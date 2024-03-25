The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry has increased to €305,000.
That's according to the Real Estate Alliance's national survey, which is reporting a 0.8% rise in the last three months - up from €302,500.
The Average House Price Index also shows the average time taken to sell a property in Kerry is currently seven weeks.
65% of purchasers here were first-time buyers, with 10% of customers coming from outside the county.
The REA attributes 30% of sales in the county this quarter to landlords leaving the market.