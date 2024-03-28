Prestigious Lawrence Medal awarded to Billy Alexander of Kells Bay House

The owner of one of Kerry's top tourist attractions has been awarded a prestigious medal, following his participation in last year's Chelsea Flower Show.

Billy Alexander of Kells Bay House and Gardens on the Ring of Kerry, was awarded the Lawrence Medal by the Royal Horticultural Society in UK.

The medal was awarded for his gold medal-winning exhibit, 'The Ferns of Kells Bay Gardens' at the Flower Show.

The Lawrence Medal is awarded for the best exhibit shown to the society during the year, and is the highest honour an exhibitor can receive for their display.