President’s visit will be amazing predicts Dingle craftsman who made White House crystal

The West Kerry craftsman who made the crystal glassware that was presented to Joe Biden on St Patrick’s Day predicts the US President’s visit will be an amazing event.

Sean Daly of Dingle Crystal was in the White House to see President Biden receive his company’s handcrafted crystal bowl containing shamrock from Ballinskelligs.

It’s the second year Dingle Crystal has made the glassware which is gifted in the annual ceremony to the President of the United States.

Mr Daly says the White House honour has been a huge marketing boost for his company; he says Dingle Crystal has never been busier with particular demand from the US.

The company employs 10 people, its factory is in the Ballinaboula Industrial Estate outside Dingle, and it also has a shop in the town.

Sean Daly has been invited to attend President Biden’s address outside St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina on Friday evening and he’s looking forward to the event.

He was very impressed by Joe Biden when he saw him in the White House last month.