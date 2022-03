The President of the country’s oldest Irish language organisation has said one of her main priorities in her tenure is to provide housing for those in the Kerry Gaeltacht.

Paula Melvin was elected as president of Conradh na Gaeilge in February.

She plans to visit the Kerry gaeltachtaí during the summer.

She says it’s vital that those who use Irish as their first language are able to remain in their locality and continue to use the language.