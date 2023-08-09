Advertisement
News

Presentation Convent Killarney sold for in excess of €3 million

Aug 9, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Presentation Convent Killarney sold for in excess of €3 million Presentation Convent Killarney sold for in excess of €3 million
Presentation Convent Killarney, as per Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan website
Share this article

A landmark building in Killarney has been sold for in excess of €3 million.

The Presentation Convent on Cathedral Place was put on the market last October through estate agents, Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan.

The 1.4 acre Presentation Convent site in Killarney, includes a three storey convent which was built in 1875, the final sisters departed the building in November 2021.

Advertisement

The building, which is a protected structure, consists of a chapel, 26 bedrooms, kitchen, dining room and ancillary accommodation, and is within walking distance of all town centre amenities and Killarney National Park.

Auctioneer Michael Coghlan confirmed the site has been sold for over € 3 million, more than double its original asking price of €1.5 million.

Mr Coghlan says it’s the highest selling price for a listed residential building in the town for almost twenty years.

Advertisement

It’s understood that the Presentation Convent has been sold to a private company.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus