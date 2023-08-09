Presentation Convent Killarney sold for in excess of €3 million

A landmark building in Killarney has been sold for in excess of €3 million.

The Presentation Convent on Cathedral Place was put on the market last October through estate agents, Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan.

The 1.4 acre Presentation Convent site in Killarney, includes a three storey convent which was built in 1875, the final sisters departed the building in November 2021.

Advertisement

The building, which is a protected structure, consists of a chapel, 26 bedrooms, kitchen, dining room and ancillary accommodation, and is within walking distance of all town centre amenities and Killarney National Park.

Auctioneer Michael Coghlan confirmed the site has been sold for over € 3 million, more than double its original asking price of €1.5 million.

Mr Coghlan says it’s the highest selling price for a listed residential building in the town for almost twenty years.

Advertisement

It’s understood that the Presentation Convent has been sold to a private company.