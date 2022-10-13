Presentation Convent Killarney put on the market

A landmark building in Killarney has been put on the market.

The Presentation Convent on Cathedral Place is being sold by Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan.

The 1.4 acre site includes a three storey convent which was built in 1875, the final sisters departed the building last November.

Advertisement

The building is a protected structure, within walking distance of all town centre amenities and Killarney National Park and consists of a chapel, 26 bedrooms, kitchen, dining room and ancillary accommodation..

Auctioneer Michael Coghlan says there is strong interest in the property, which he describes as a once in a generation opportunity in the heart of Killarney

The convent has an asking price of €1.5 million and Mr. Coghlan says he expects it to sell well.