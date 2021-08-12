Advertisement
Preliminary enquiries into Listowel video showing alleged assault

Aug 12, 2021 11:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí say they are carrying out preliminary enquiries following a social media video apparently showing an assault in a north Kerry venue.

The clip, which was sent to Radio Kerry, appears to show an alleged assault in the Mermaids pub and nightclub in Listowel.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána say they don't comment directly on social media content, the veracity of which remains to be verified, but they are aware of the video appearing to be an assault in a licensed premises.

Gardaí are carrying out preliminary enquiries into the matter but add that no complaint has been forthcoming at this time and no formal investigation has commenced.

Radio Kerry has contacted the Mermaids for a comment about the contents of the video but has not received a response.

