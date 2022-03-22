Prediction that new Kerry bus routes will be public transport game changers

Several new public transport routes are to be developed across Kerry, in an effort to increase connectivity in the county.

The routes, which will be operated by Local Link Kerry and the National Transport Authority, is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan.

Included in the project is a new route along the Ring of Kerry, which will have over 20 stops, and operate seven days of the week.

It's expected to be launched this summer.

Alan O’Connell is general manager of Local Link Kerry.

He says the increase in services will be a game changer for rural areas which have minimum public transport access to bigger towns like Tralee and Killarney.

Also included in the rural mobility plan is the introduction of two fully electric vehicles to the public transport network in Dingle.

Alan O’Connell says these will be the first of their kind across the national Local Link network.

He also announced that services will be increased in the North Kerry area to keep up with demand.