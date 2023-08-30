Advertisement
Pre-planning consultation for eco-sustainable short-term letting in Cahersiveen

Aug 30, 2023 08:19 By radiokerrynews
Pre-planning consultation for eco-sustainable short-term letting in Cahersiveen
Pre-planning consultation has taken place for a new, eco-sustainable short-term letting development in Cahersiveen.

EcoSive Co. intends to apply for permission to construct 13 solar-powered units on a green field site at Bridge Street in the town.

The applicants say they intend to replace the existing derelict building on Bridge Street for a new access road leading to the single and two-level lodges.

According to the plans, the seven, two-storey units combined with the six, single-storey units would have the capacity for 92 daily bedspaces for the town’s tourist accommodation offering when fully operational.

Council planners have engaged with the applicants in pre-planning, and have indicated holiday accommodation would be permitted under the land’s current zoning, should an application be made.

 

