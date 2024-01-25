Advertisement
Power to be restored to all in Kerry by end of today

Jan 25, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Power to be restored to all in Kerry by end of today
It’s expected power will be restored to all ESB customers in Kerry by the end of the day.

Almost 450 homes and businesses are without power around the county currently.

This includes around 200 who are without power in South Kerry, which is due to damage by this week’s storms.

237 customers are without power in the Inch area, which is not storm-related.

Area Manager for Kerry with ESB Networks, Sean Scannell, says those in Inch will get their power back shortly, while power will be restored in South Kerry by the end of the day.

People can follow estimated restoration times on the ESB website.

