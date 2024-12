Some people in Castleisland won't have their power restored until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

82 customers in the town are without power since around half 1 this morning, following lightning in the area.

ESB Networks is estimating that power will be restored in the town by 2am.

Meanwhile, 58 customers in Ballybunion are without electricity; it's expected this fault will be repaired and power restored by 8pm.

All other outages around the county have been restored.